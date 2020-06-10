Latest Weather Blog
Officials: P-EBT cards to arrive via mail in plain white envelopes; do not toss!
BATON ROUGE - As the first round of Louisiana Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) cards arrive this week, recipients should be on alert for plain white envelopes with an Austin, Texas, return address.
The envelope will include the household’s P-EBT card along with instructions for activating and using the card.
The P-EBT cards work like debit cards and allow program participants to purchase food with their benefits at authorized retail stores.
If parents who successfully applied for P-EBT benefits do not receive their P-EBT card in the mail within one week of the below-estimated delivery dates, they should call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578 to report their card missing and have a new one mailed to them. Estimated delivery dates are as follows:
-For most who applied before May 25 at 4:30 p.m. and were approved, the card(s) should arrive in the mail the week of June 8.
-Those who applied between May 25 at 4:30 p.m. and June 1 at 4:30 p.m. and were approved can expect to receive their card(s) by June 13.
-Those who applied between June 1 at 4:30 p.m. and June 8 at 4:30 p.m. and were approved can expect to receive their card(s) by June 19.
-Those who apply between June 8 at 4:30 p.m. and the new deadline of June 15 at 4:30 p.m. and are approved can expect to receive their card(s) by June 26.
Click here for more information on P-EBT cards.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU leaders, student groups to finalize plan for responding to racist speech
-
Unusually heavy traffic on Wednesday morning
-
BRPD discusses policies implemented to prevent police brutality
-
Arson suspects to appear in federal court Wednesday
-
LSU researchers tracking COVID-19 cases through wastewater testing
Sports Video
-
LSU Football prepares to go back to workouts
-
With safeguards in place, Catholic High football team returns for on-campus workouts...
-
Jah'von Grigsby's recruiting surge
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety