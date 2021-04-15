Latest Weather Blog
Officials launch federal COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish officials are partnering with state leaders for the Thursday, April 15 launch of a federal COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center in Baton Rouge.
The new vaccination site will be introduced to the public by officials with the Louisiana Department of Health, the Office of the Mayor-President of Baton Rouge, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
While the site will be launched, or introduced, on Thursday, its doors will open to the public, Friday, April 16.
Located at the Bon Carre Business Center (7359 Florida Boulevard) in Baton Rouge, the site has the capacity to deliver several thousand vaccines a day.
Click here to schedule an appointment.
On Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will join Dr. Joseph Kanter of the State Health Officer, Louisiana Department of Health and Tony Robinson of the Regional Administrator for FEMA Region 6 in launching the site.
To date, 966,365 individuals have been fully vaccinated in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health's website.
Please click here for additional information related to Louisiana's current novel coronavirus statistics.
