58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials investigating death of Angola inmate after prison fight

1 hour 11 minutes 1 second ago Monday, January 18 2021 Jan 18, 2021 January 18, 2021 5:01 PM January 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ANGOLA - An inmate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary is dead after getting into a fight with another offender inside their cell.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections announced Monday that the inmate died in the hospital after the incident late Saturday night. A department spokesperson said prison guards came across the brawl while making their routine rounds in the facility.

The other inmate involved in the fight is currently in "investigative segregation."

The death remains under investigation, and criminal charges are pending the results of an autopsy. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days