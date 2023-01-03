73°
Officials identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 East early New Year's Day
BATON ROUGE - Officials identified a person struck and killed on I-10 east early New Year's Day.
Authorities said a pedestrian, later identified as 42-year-old Oscar Ruiz, was hit by a vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near the Perkins Road exit. Ruiz's vehicle was reportedly disabled on the Interstate, and DOTD was able to help him move it into the shoulder.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said uniformed officers then approached Ruiz, who ran across the roadway and was struck by oncoming traffic.
Ruiz died at the scene.
This is a developing story.
