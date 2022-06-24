Officials identify man killed in Wednesday morning LaPlace crash

NEW ORLEANS - A fatal crash killed at least one person in LaPlace early Wednesday morning, and later that evening police identified the man who lost his life.

According to Louisiana State Police, 28-year-old Ryan Albertson of Madison, Missouri was killed in a wreck on Airline Highway at Windsor Boulevard in St. John Parish.

An initial investigation revealed that shortly before 5:30 a.m., Albertson and a passenger were headed westbound on Windsor Boulevard in a Pontiac G6 when a Kenworth T880 was headed northbound on Airline Highway. For reasons that police have yet to determine, the Pontiac disregarded a traffic control signal and turned in front of the Kenworth onto Airline Highway. It was at this point that the Kenworth hit the driver's side of the Pontiac.

Police say Albertson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene, his passenger sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

According to police, impairment is not suspected as a factor, but standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

This tragic crash remains under investigation.