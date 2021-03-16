75°
Officials: Houma woman dies in accidental mobile home fire traced back to cigarette

Tuesday, March 16 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Terrebonne Parish - Officials say a woman with disabilities was killed in a Terrebonne Parish mobile home fire last Thursday (March 12).

According to deputies with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM), the fire broke out around 11:15 p.m. within the 100 block of Darcey Trailer Court and took the life of 39-year-old Lisa Ann Dobson, a bedridden resident of the home.

When personnel with the Houma Fire Department arrived at the scene of the fire, first responders say they spoke with three occupants of the home who'd escaped the fire and were standing outside, they told firefighters that one occupant was still inside.

This occupant, Dobson, was later found deceased in one of the home's bedrooms.

Deputies say their investigation revealed that the mobile home fire originated on a mattress where two of the occupants were sleeping.

Evidence, supported by witness statements, indicated one of the occupants fell asleep while smoking and a cigarette was the cause of the blaze.

Officials are classifying the tragic fire as accidental.

