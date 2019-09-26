75°
Officials: Early morning house fire in Zachary ruled as arson

Thursday, September 26 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Google Image of Milldale Road

ZACHARY - Fire officials say arson is to blame for an early morning house fire on Milldale Road.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were called to assist the Pride Volunteer Fire Department around 6 a.m. Thursday. The blaze was reported on Milldale Road, just west of Liberty Road.

Officials say an unknown individual intentionally set fire to an unoccupied home.

Estimated damage to the home is valued at $150,000.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the BRFD arson department at (225) 354-1419.

