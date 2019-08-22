93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials believe overnight fire at Denham Springs restaurant was intentionally set

54 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 August 22, 2019 2:51 PM August 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - An overnight fire at a Denham Springs restaurant is now being called "suspicious."

The fire was reported around 2:45 a.m. at Ike's Kickin Chicken on LA 16. The restaurant sustained heavy damage as a result from the blaze.

The cause of the fire hasn't been released at this time. However, a spokesperson with the State Fire Marshal's Office told WBRZ Thursday afternoon the fire is suspicious and they do not believe it was accidental or electrical.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days