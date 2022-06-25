Officers synchronize in uniform to promote block party

4 years 10 months 1 week ago Saturday, August 12 2017 Aug 12, 2017 August 12, 2017 3:05 PM August 12, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. - A police department in northern Virginia has taken up synchronized swimming to advertise their annual block party.

The Arlington County Police Department posted a video to its Youtube page this week which featured officers performing an elaborate synchronized swimming routine in full uniform.

The officers all donned, swim caps, goggles, floaties and hopped into the pool. Their routine included swimming, handstands, and several other stunts.

Trending News

The video has been viewed over 10,000 times.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days