Officers synchronize in uniform to promote block party

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. - A police department in northern Virginia has taken up synchronized swimming to advertise their annual block party.

The Arlington County Police Department posted a video to its Youtube page this week which featured officers performing an elaborate synchronized swimming routine in full uniform.

The officers all donned, swim caps, goggles, floaties and hopped into the pool. Their routine included swimming, handstands, and several other stunts.

The video has been viewed over 10,000 times.