Latest Weather Blog
Off-duty officer killed in Houston shooting was Southern alumnus
HOUSTON - An off-duty New Orleans police officer killed in an attempted robbery outside a Texas restaurant over the weekend was also a beloved member of the Southern University community.
On Monday, the university released a statement calling Officer Everett Briscoe a "dedicated and proud alumnus," adding that he was also a member of the Human Jukebox marching band.
Briscoe was shot to death Saturday after two armed robbers approached a group of people eating on the patio of a Houston-area restaurant. Reports said the group complied with the attackers' demands, but Briscoe was fatally shot at some point in the confrontation.
Briscoe was a 13-year-veteran with NOPD and a member of the Zulu Mardi Gras krewe. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
Trending News
Authorities are still searching for the suspects.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Over 7,000 new students head to LSU as Fall classes begin
-
LSU Student Body President, Javin Bowman on start of Fall semester amid...
-
News 2 Geaux: State Gaming Board begins accepting casino applications Monday
-
LSU students flocked to COVID testing sites ahead of first day of...
-
FDA likely to grant Pfizer full-approval of COVID vaccine very soon