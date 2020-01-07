Off-duty firefighter allegedly stole fire truck, tried to pull his car out of ditch using hose

MAUREPAS - A Baton Rouge firefighter allegedly stole a fire truck from a Livingston Parish station while he was intoxicated and tried to use it to tow his own vehicle out of a ditch over the weekend.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies found Craig Trippi, Jr., of French Settlement, sitting in the middle of Highway 22 around 2 a.m. Saturday. Stuck in a nearby ditch was his Honda Civic, attached to a fire truck via a fire hose.

According to the sheriff's office, Trippi stole the truck from a nearby fire station, where he used to work, and drove it back to the scene of the crash. There, he tied a fire hose to both vehicles and tried to use it to dislodge his sedan.

He was unsuccessful, and the haphazard plan damaged the fire truck.

Trippi is currently employed as a Baton Rouge firefighter according to city records. BRFD says he's been placed on a five-day suspension without pay pending an internal investigation.

He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.