Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car on Woodcrest Drive

BATON ROUGE — A 44-year-old man was found dead inside a car along Woodcrest Drive.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, Marcus Franklin was found dead along Woodcrest just off Greenwell Springs Road around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The coroner's office said the Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating Franklin's death as a homicide.