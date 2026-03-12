65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car on Woodcrest Drive

5 hours 8 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, March 12 2026 Mar 12, 2026 March 12, 2026 9:38 AM March 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A 44-year-old man was found dead inside a car along Woodcrest Drive.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, Marcus Franklin was found dead along Woodcrest just off Greenwell Springs Road around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. 

The coroner's office said the Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating Franklin's death as a homicide. 

