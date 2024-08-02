94°
Ochsner Health Center in Central temporarily closed due to plumbing issues; appointments relocated
CENTRAL — The Ochsner Health Center in Central was temporarily closed Friday due to plumbing issues, a spokesperson said.
Ochsner patients with appointments at the Central location on Sullivan Road are having their appointments transferred to the Denham Springs location at 30819 La. 16.
"Ochsner will provide updates as soon as the situation in Central is resolved. All other Ochsner locations are open," a spokesperson added.
