Not even Elvis could avoid a speeding ticket from Louisiana State Police

April 03, 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - A driver that decided to test the limits of his Cadillac of April 3rd, 1955 in Caddo Parish was greeted by a Louisiana State Trooper on US 171. The speeding driver turned out to be Elvis A. Presley. He was cited for going more than 60 miles per hour outside of towns and unincorporated villages. The speed of the offending vehicle was clocked the good old fashioned way, the trooper followed him.

Then 20-years-old, Presley later paid a cash bond of $25 for the offense where his speed was clocked at 80 miles per hour.

Louisiana State Police making the social media post Wednesday morning, showing Elvis inside his infamous Cadillac, that officially was described by the trooper as a "white/pink 54 cad."

Official court documents show, Presley lived at 2414 Lamar Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee. Today, the address is for a public school.

