Northeast High Alumni hosting event to provide scholarships for graduating seniors

PRIDE - The Northeast High Alumni has an event planned to raise money for its graduating seniors and to honor students and faculty who are no longer part of the alumni family.

Next weekend, the inaugural alumni celebration will be held on the Northeast High School grounds.

Over 1,000 alumni came together over a year ago to plan the event and decide how to gather thousands of alumni together starting with the inaugural class of 1982 while also honoring the school's newest graduates.

The weekend celebration will begin on Friday, July 12 with a basketball tournament. Entry fees will be $10 per adult and $6 for children aged six and up, and the event will start at 6 p.m.. There will be a reunion picnic on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m..