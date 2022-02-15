North LA District Attorney meets with Black Caucus about Ronald Greene case

BATON ROUGE- District Attorney John Belton, who will be in charge of prosecuting the state charges in the Ronald Greene death case, met with the Legislative Black Caucus Monday.

During their meeting, Belton discussed that he was asked not to pursue the state charges until the feds wrap up their investigation. He also noted that videos that have come to light much later were originally left out of what he was shown four months after Greene died.

Greene led Louisiana State Police on a high speed chase in the Monroe area in May of 2019. When he exited his car, he was alive and apologizing. Body camera videos worn by troopers that night showed he was brutally beaten.

In September of 2019, Belton watched the videos.

"It is definitely the worst video I have ever seen," Belton said. "It disturbed me to the point where I walked out of the conference room and called the Department of Justice and the US attorney's office in Shreveport."

Initially, troopers told Greene's family that he died in a crash.

"I saw federal crimes and civil rights violations on Ronald Greene," Belton said. "It was important to me to get the federal government involved because of their resources and their ability to investigate broadly."

Belton said he believes the feds could make a decision soon.

"I can't promise because its unethical for me to promise that we will have an indictment," Belton said. "I can't promise we will have a conviction. That's unethical for me to make those promises. But I can promise I will prosecute this case vigorously and to the best of my ability to make sure justice is served for the Greene family."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit has been reporting on the cover-ups and lies tied to Grenee's death for more than a year and a half. Last week, we uncovered the second in command at Louisiana State Police, Doug Cain, had his phone sanitized amid an ongoing state and federal investigation into Greene's death.