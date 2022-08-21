North Korea detains US professor, at least 3rd American held captive

NORTH KOREA - A U.S. citizen and academic was detained in North Korea while trying to leave the country with his wife on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the university has confirmed that 58-year-old Tony Kim, who goes by his Korean name Kim Sang-duk, was detained while trying to board a flight to China from Pyongyang's international airport.

The university's executive leadership released a statement Sunday saying that it learned Kim was detained by North Korean authorities as he was about to leave the country, "after several weeks of service, teaching at PUST.

The Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang, which helps in handling U.S. affairs in North Korea, with which the United States does not have diplomatic relations, said that it was aware of a Korean American citizen being detained recently.

South Korean media said that Kim had done aid and relief work in North Korea.

At least two other American citizens are currently being held by North Korea, Otto Warmbier, a 21-year-old student at University of Virginia, and Kim Dong Chul.