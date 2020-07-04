Norman Joseph coaching football at Catholic with former protege Gabe Fertitta

Norman Joseph has been around the coaching block a time or two. Over 40 years of coaching experience means he's seen alot of football. But there's one thing that he doesn't have alot of experience with and that's being on the staff with one of his former grad assistants. When Joseph was the head coach at Mississippi College he met a passionate young man named Gabe Fertitta who would eventually be one of the biggest coaching names in Baton Rouge and Joseph's newest employer.