NOPD: Bourbon Street re-opened after street was locked down following New Orleans attack that killed 14

NEW ORLEANS — Bourbon Street has been re-opened after it was closed while authorities investigated a suspected terrorist attack that left 14 victims dead and dozens more injured, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said Thursday.

The news of the historic locale's re-opening comes just hours after the FBI said that Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect believed to have driven a truck through Bourbon Street, was believed to be acting alone.

"We are confident that we can open Bourbon Street and the rest of our city," Kirkpatrick said at an impromptu news conference near the New Year's Day attack's scene. "I am opening Bourbon Street."

Moving forward, Kirkpatrick says NOPD is "hardening the target," adding that the department is bringing in heavy trucks to prevent something like this from happening again. Authorities said Jabbar drove onto the sidewalk to get onto Bourbon Street and commit the suspected terror attack.