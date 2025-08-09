84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Nonprofit holds community tennis event at City Park in Baton Rouge

18 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, August 09 2025 Aug 9, 2025 August 09, 2025 7:01 PM August 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A local nonprofit held a tennis event Saturday at City Park.

Trending News

LaShift and Slugwiser held "Slugfest" from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for free.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days