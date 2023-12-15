Non-profit organization need help making Christmas special for Baton Rouge families

BATON ROUGE - Non-profit organizations have a huge undertaking this time of year and lean on the community for help sponsoring families to make sure they have a good Christmas. Catholic Charities says it's asking for help completing the holiday wish lists of about 140 families.

"We're just looking to help make their Christmas and holiday time special for them," said Catholic Charities Communications Director Catherine Weidert.

Several volunteers are working hard to organize gifts at the Catholic Charities warehouse on Coursey Boulevard as gifts are being dropped off.

"This is our Santa's workshop," said Weidert.

The Community Christmas event is trying to help over 500 families this year. Many of those families will have a great holiday thanks to the generosity of people like Michael LeBlanc.

"We like to do this every year at Christmastime, if you're blessed give that back," said LeBlanc.

While many are giving back, Catholic Charities says it's getting awfully close to Christmas and dozens of families are still in need of sponsorship.

"Imagine a kid waking up on Christmas morning to nothing under the Christmas tree, or a parent having nothing to give their child for Christmas - that's just really what we're trying to prevent," said Weidert.

Catholic Charities hopes that all of the families in need have a great Christmas. The program supports homeless pregnant women, grandparents raising grandchildren, and refugees.

"You can just see the joy on their faces when they receive the gifts, you can see that relief you know I don't have to worry about it and they are so grateful, so thankful," said Weidert.

With so many wish lists left the program is asking for gift cards to get those last minute items for families that have not been sponsored. People can also sponsor a family online by making a donation on Catholic Charities' website.