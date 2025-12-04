54°
Latest Weather Blog
Nominations open for Louisiana Wildlife Federation's 60th annual Conservation Achievement Awards
BATON ROUGE — Nominations for the Louisiana Wildlife Federation's 60th annual Conservation Achievement Awards have opened.
The awards recognize individuals, businesses and organizations in Louisiana that have made outstanding contributions to the natural resource welfare and environmental quality of their community, parish and the state each year.
Each honoree will receive a wildlife statuette and be honored at a banquet held in spring 2026.
Nominations must be submitted via the LWF website by Jan. 30, 2026. Click here to nominate.
LWF Executive Director Rebecca Triche visited 2une In on Thursday to discuss the awards.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Sausage and White Bean Skillet
-
Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office warning residents of check washing scheme
-
Two inmates escape from St. Landry Parish Jail, sheriff says
-
BRFD: Unattended candle ignites curtains, causes total loss fire along Avenue J
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Downtown Baton Rouge saw multiple buildings torn down, changing skyline...
Sports Video
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday
-
Dunham gears up for state semifinals
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles
-
Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through...