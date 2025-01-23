Nominations announced for 97th Academy Awards; watch an Oscars full of newcomers on WBRZ

LOS ANGELES — The 2025 Oscar nominations were announced Thursday ahead of the March 2 broadcast of the show airing on WBRZ.

"Emilia Pérez" leads the field of nominations this year with 13 in total. Following close behind with 10 each are "The Brutalist" and "Wicked," while "A Complete Unknown" and "Conclave" scored eight each.

All of the nominees for Best Director have never been nominated for an Oscar before. The last time this happened was in 1997 when James Cameron took home the statue for "Titanic."

Newcomers also filled the acting categories, with 13 of the 20 nominations going to first-time nominees. Notably, cinematic mainstays Guy Pearce and Demi Moore were nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress for "The Brutalist" and "The Substance," respectively.

The French-directed, Spanish language film "Emilia Pérez" was nominated for 13 Oscars — including Best Picture. This is the most for a foreign language film in the award show's nearly century-long history. Only three films — “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land” — have scored more nominations in Academy Awards history.

Body horror satire sensation "The Substance" joined a prestigious club of horror films that have been nominated for the highest award in Hollywood. Only six other horror films have been nominated for Best Picture: "Jaws," "The Exorcist," "The Silence of the Lambs," "The Black Swam," "Get Out" and "The Sixth Sense."

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced the nominees in all 23 categories for the 97th Academy Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles on "Good Morning America" and the academy's digital platforms

Nominees were initially set to be announced Friday, Jan. 17, but were delayed to Jan. 19 due to the Southern California wildfires, which started Jan. 7 and have left at least 28 dead, destroying thousands of homes across the region. Nominations were then moved for a second time to Jan. 23.

According to a letter sent to academy members on Jan. 22, this year's show will honor the city of Los Angeles, showcasing its resilience in the wake of the fires. Among the changes made to this year's show is the elimination of live performances of Best Original Song nominees.

Comedian Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards, airing live on WBRZ on Sunday, March 2, beginning at 6 p.m. The ceremony, taking place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, will also stream live on Hulu for the first time.

Check out the full list of 2025 Oscar nominations below.

Best Picture

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"I'm Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Best Director

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"

Best Adapted Screenplay

"A Complete Unknown" – Jay Cocks and James Mangold

"Conclave" – Peter Straughan

"Emilia Pérez" – Jacques Audiard, Léa Mysius, Thomas Bidegain and Nicolas Livecchi

"Nickel Boys" – Joslyn Barnes and RaMell Ross

"Sing Sing" – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best Original Screenplay

"Anora" – Sean Baker

"The Brutalist" – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

"A Real Pain" – Jesse Eisenberg

"September 5" – Moritz Binder and Tim Fehlbaum, co-written by Alex David

"The Substance" – Coralie Fargeat

Best Costume Design

"A Complete Unknown" – Arianne Phillips

"Conclave" – Lisy Christl

"Gladiator II" – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

"Nosferatu" – Linda Muir

"Wicked" – Paul Tazewell

Best Original Score

"The Brutalist" – Daniel Blumberg

"Conclave" – Volker Bertelmann

"Emilia Pérez" – Clément Ducol and Camille

"Wicked" – John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

"The Wild Robot" – Kris Bowers

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“A Different Man”

"Emilia Pérez"

"Nosferatu"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Best Live Action Short Film

"A Lien"

"Anuja"

"I'm Not a Robot"

"The Last Ranger"

"The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent"

Best Animated Short Film

"Beautiful Men"

"In the Shadow of the Cypress"

"Magic Candies"

"Wander to Wonder"

"Yuck!"

Best Original Song

"El Mal" from "Emilia Pérez"

"The Journey" from "The Six Triple Eight"

"Like A Bird" from "Sing Sing"

"Mi Camino" from "Emilia Pérez"

"Never Too Late" from "Elton John: Never Too Late"

Best Documentary Feature Film

"Black Box Diaries"

"No Other Land"

"Porcelain War"

"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat"

"Sugarcane"

Best Documentary Short Film

"Death by Numbers"

"I Am Ready, Warden"

"Incident"

"Instruments of a Beating Heart"

"The Only Girl in the Orchestra"

Best International Feature Film

"I'm Still Here" (Brazil)

"The Girl with the Needle" (Denmark)

"Emilia Pérez" (France)

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig" (Germany)

"Flow" (Latvia)

Best Animated Feature Film

"Flow"

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

Best Film Editing

"Anora" – Sean Baker

"The Brutalist" – Dávid Jancsó

"Conclave" – Nick Emerson

"Emilia Pérez" – Juliette Welfling

"Wicked" – Myron Kerstein

Best Production Design

"The Brutalist"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Nosferatu"

"Wicked"

Best Sound

"A Complete Unknown"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Wicked"

"The Wild Robot"

Best Visual Effects

"Alien: Romulus"

"Better Man"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

"Wicked"

Best Cinematography

"The Brutalist" – Lol Crawley

"Dune: Part Two" – Greig Fraser

"Emilia Pérez" – Paul Guilhaume

"Maria" – Ed Lachman

"Nosferatu" – Jarin Blaschke