NOLA tourism leader highlights how the Superdome represents city's resilience 20 years after Katrina
NEW ORLEANS — Twenty years ago, Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and the Gulf Coast, leaving the city to sit nearly 80% underwater for weeks.
But New Orleans is strong and resilience is in its people's blood. In the years since Katrina, the city has rebuilt and taken its place once again as one of the most unique cities to visit.
Part of that revival was thanks to groups like New Orleans and Company, which highlights New Orleans as a one-of-a-kind destination by preserving its culture, historic architecture and cuisine.
"Rebuilding wasn't easy. It's something that took time," President of New Orleans and Company Walt Leger said in an interview on 2une In to commemorate Katrina's anniversary. "But the people of South Louisiana embraced the idea that tough times don't last, tough people do."
One of the things that Leger highlighted was the transformation of the Superdome over the last two decades, from a makeshift shelter in the days after Katrina's devastation into a world-class venue hosting the likes of the Super Bowl and Taylor Swift.
"It's a symbol of hope and resilience," Leger said.
