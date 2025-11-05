63°
NOLA police find missing Southern University student's car; search for student continues

4 years 8 months 1 day ago Friday, March 05 2021 Mar 5, 2021 March 05, 2021 11:26 AM March 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: New Orleans Police Department

NEW ORLEANS - According to a Friday (March 5) morning report from WWL-TV, New Orleans Police found the car of a missing Southern University student at an abandoned apartment complex in New Orleans East. 

The student, 21-year-old Marquise Jones, has yet to be located.

Last Friday, Feb. 26, Jones reportedly came home from class to take care of a personal family matter that weekend. That night, after dropping food off at his mom's house, Jones reportedly drove to a house party in New Orleans.

Friends told family Jones left the event around 11:30 p.m. to head back to Slidell. That was the last time Jones was seen.

"I just want to talk to him, where is he?" Marquise's mother Erica Jones said to WWL-TV reporters. "Where's he at? It's just hard, it's hard not knowing. There are so many questions, and I can't get them answered."

Marquise was last seen wearing a grey Southern University t-shirt, blue jeans and a jean jacket, and he is described as having a mole on his left jaw line.

Anyone with additional information regarding the whereabouts of Jones should call New Orleans Police First District detectives at 504-658-6010.

