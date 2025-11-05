Latest Weather Blog
NOLA police find missing Southern University student's car; search for student continues
NEW ORLEANS - According to a Friday (March 5) morning report from WWL-TV, New Orleans Police found the car of a missing Southern University student at an abandoned apartment complex in New Orleans East.
The student, 21-year-old Marquise Jones, has yet to be located.
Last Friday, Feb. 26, Jones reportedly came home from class to take care of a personal family matter that weekend. That night, after dropping food off at his mom's house, Jones reportedly drove to a house party in New Orleans.
Friends told family Jones left the event around 11:30 p.m. to head back to Slidell. That was the last time Jones was seen.
"I just want to talk to him, where is he?" Marquise's mother Erica Jones said to WWL-TV reporters. "Where's he at? It's just hard, it's hard not knowing. There are so many questions, and I can't get them answered."
Marquise was last seen wearing a grey Southern University t-shirt, blue jeans and a jean jacket, and he is described as having a mole on his left jaw line.
Trending News
Anyone with additional information regarding the whereabouts of Jones should call New Orleans Police First District detectives at 504-658-6010.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pipe and Steel Industrial unveils $5.1 million expansion of Livingston Parish facility
-
Utility company delays removal of sparking tree, action taken after call to...
-
Livingston Parish deputies arrest 13 men accused of soliciting children using social...
-
LDH says SNAP funds will be distributed Nov. 7 after funds from...
-
$100 thrift store find leads to search for original owners' family
Sports Video
-
Bring on Bama: Get ready for Tigers vs. Tide with a flashback...
-
No. 5 LSU women's basketball dominates Houston Christian to win season opener
-
Week 9 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
LSU's Verge Ausberry named permanent Athletic Director
-
WATCH: Frank Wilson prepares for first game as interim head coach as...