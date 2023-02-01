45°
NOLA mayor claims Baton Rouge helping to staff Mardi Gras patrols

4 hours 7 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, January 31 2023 Jan 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 10:00 PM January 31, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

NEW ORLEANS - "Jeanerette for example..Wow! You know? Of course, Tanigaphoa.. Wow! You know? And of course our partners Baton Rouge and even Jefferson Parish, but we're just seeing a reach that's deep."

That's what New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell said last week, claiming the city has secured the extra 150 officers needed to have parades roll on their traditional routes.

She specifically says Baton Rouge, but according to Baton Rouge Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, they both turned down the offer.

A BRPD spokesperson shared this message with us, saying "Unfortunately, due to several ongoing operations to reduce crime in Baton Rouge as well as events in the Baton Rouge metropolitan area related to Mardi Gras, BRPD is unable to provide manpower to the city of New Orleans during the Mardi Gras season."

WBRZ checked with other jurisdictions around the capital area and found that so far, nothing has been finalized.

Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker and Gonzales all said no. As well as the EBR, Iberville, Livingston and Ascension sheriff's offices.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a few officers had interest in going, but their requests haven't been approved yet.

In Tangipahoa Parish, they say the request is "under consideration."

We're told the City of New Orleans is offering officers $50 per hour during parades before Mardi Gras and $75 on Fat Tuesday.

