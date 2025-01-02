'Nobody deserved this:' Family of New Orleans attack victim speaks on remembering him, other victims

NEW ORLEANS - During the course of the past 48 hours, the City of New Orleans welcomed thousands of people for the new year and the Sugar Bowl. Then, it endured a suspected terrorist attack that impacted the nation.

Many of the families of the dozens injured and 14 killed are grieving or in complete shock. The family of Matthew Tenedorio, and his cousins Zach Colgan and Victoria Martinez, are from Slidell, and they say there is no normal after their cousin was killed.

Colgan detailed that the night before the New Year’s Day attack, before heading to Bourbon Street. Tenedorio was with his family on the north shore. During the morning after the attack, nobody could get in touch with him.

“That’s when the bad feelings started happening where you just knew something wasn’t right,” Colgan said. “He went there with all of his friends, and all of his friends are back but he’s not back.”

Tenedorio worked at the Superdome, where the Sugar Bowl was scheduled to happen later in the day. The Superdome team, alongside the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans released a statement Thursday thanking and honoring him.

Colgan's sister Victoria Martinez says their cousin was always fun to be around.

“He was definitely always smiling, and he would do anything for you,” Martinez said. “He loved kids. Unfortunately, he never got to meet my newest son.”

The family had a message for the rest of the world.

“It’s the victims that need to be remembered,” Colgan said. “They’re all people. Nobody deserved this. This isn’t something that anybody can prepare for.”

Anyone wanting to support Tenedorio's family can check here.

Monetary and blood donations can be made to help the victims as well. A list of donation sites can be found here.