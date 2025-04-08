Oral surgery office employee arrested; accused of stealing drugs from OLOL facility

BATON ROUGE — An employee at an oral surgeon's office was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing drugs from the office for personal use.

Mari-Alina Timoshchuk, 34, was allegedly stealing drugs from the LSU Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Faculty Practice on Hennessey Boulevard in the Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center.

Baton Rouge Police said Timoshchuk worked at the practice and that investigators were tipped off to the thefts in October 2024.

Police obtained a warrant for Timoshchuk's arrest in December before she turned herself in on Tuesday.

She was booked on three counts of theft and multiple drug possession charges.