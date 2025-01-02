FBI provides new images of New Orleans attacker, cooler with IED placed on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS — The FBI on Thursday asked for the public's help in finding out more about the Texas man who drove a rented pickup truck down Bourbon Street early on New Year's Day and killed 14 people celebrating the start of 2025.

The FBI released new images of the images of the attacker and also of an ice chest retrieved from near the scene. Agents said two coolers had improvised explosive devices within them.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people around 3:15 a.m., and new surveillance footage shows him walking around Dauphine Street near Governor Nicholls Street. The cooler shown was placed by Jabbar near the intersection of Bourbon and Orleans streets.

Anyone with information, photos, or video footage of the incident, Jabbar, or the two coolers can submit them at www.fbi.gov/bourbonstreetattack.