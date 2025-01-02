Blood, monetary donation hubs open up for victims affected by suspected Bourbon Street terror attack

NEW ORLEANS — In the aftermath of a suspected terrorist attack on New Orleans' Bourbon Street that left 14 dead and dozens more injured on New Year's Day, multiple outlets to provide help have opened up.

GoFundMe pages have opened up for several of the victims who were killed and injured. Links to these and information about those injured and killed can be found here.

There are also general funds that have been established to donate to assist those who were affected by the tragedy and their families. Here's a list of places to donate money:

Greater New Orleans Foundation

GoFundMe Hub

United Way of Southeast Louisiana

Blood is also in high demand after the attack. Local organizations in both New Orleans and beyond are encouraging the public to donate. Here's who is receiving donations:

The Blood Center: Eleven locations across Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi are open, with two additional locations available in New Orleans and Mandeville.

Ochsner Health: Ochsner has launched an emergency blood drive, opening all Ochsner Blood Bank locations.