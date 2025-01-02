60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Blood, monetary donation hubs open up for victims affected by suspected Bourbon Street terror attack

2 hours 13 minutes ago Thursday, January 02 2025 Jan 2, 2025 January 02, 2025 3:14 PM January 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — In the aftermath of a suspected terrorist attack on New Orleans' Bourbon Street that left 14 dead and dozens more injured on New Year's Day, multiple outlets to provide help have opened up. 

GoFundMe pages have opened up for several of the victims who were killed and injured. Links to these and information about those injured and killed can be found here.

There are also general funds that have been established to donate to assist those who were affected by the tragedy and their families. Here's a list of places to donate money:

Greater New Orleans Foundation 
GoFundMe Hub
United Way of Southeast Louisiana

Blood is also in high demand after the attack. Local organizations in both New Orleans and beyond are encouraging the public to donate. Here's who is receiving donations:

Trending News

The Blood Center: Eleven locations across Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi are open, with two additional locations available in New Orleans and Mandeville.
Ochsner Health: Ochsner has launched an emergency blood drive, opening all Ochsner Blood Bank locations.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days