No rinse, but repeat
Sunny and hot with high temps in the low 90's. Clear overnight with lows in the mid to lower 70s.
The pattern continues with heat, humidity, and a real lack of a refreshing shower. Don't expect much today, or for that matter, don't expect much for the weekend either. Because it is so hot and humid you can't rule out a possible shower, but they'll be hard to come by. We're looking at pretty warm temperatures this weekend with heat indices possibly near 105, however a heat advisory shouldn't be necessary. It looks like once we get into next week however, a refreshing shower becomes more likely. In fact, by Tuesday, it looks like we'll be seeing some scattered showers. Until then, just remember to stay cool and hydrated, and enjoy the first week of summer.
The tropics are fairly quiet. There is a little area of disorganized thunderstorm activity off the coast of Belize. Not too much development is expected in the next few days as this moves across the Yucatan Peninsula. We're watching it though along with the rest of the tropics.
