Latest Weather Blog
No parades in New Orleans during Mardi Gras 2021
NEW ORLEANS - The position on parades for the 2021 Mardi Gras season in New Orleans is now clear for the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Parades “of any kind will not be permitted.”
According to the city's website, “...Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus.”
The city's Mayor LaToya Cantrell saying, last week that Mardi Gras 2021 is “not canceled, just different.”
Krewe captains have to submit alternate celebration plans by Dec. 5th.
Baton Rouge Mardi Gras
City officials last said on November 6, it was discussing "modified" events with Baton Rouge krewes.
"At this point we have informed most of the parade organizers we are considering modified events in light of the pandemic to ensure we protect our economy and health. In the coming weeks, we will continue those discussions with parade organizers and our medical community to determine the best path forward for each event," the mayor's office said.
Mardi Gras is Tuesday, February 16; Parades in Baton Rouge will traditionally roll during the weekends leading up to Mardi Gras.
