No clear motive seen in Louisiana theater shooter's journal

BATON ROUGE- A journal left by the gunman who opened fire in a Louisiana movie theater last summer doesn't provide a clear motive for the deadly shooting. But the drifter's own words portray him as a mentally unstable man filled with hatred for his country and for people who didn't share his views.



Police released John Russell Houser's hand-written, 40-page journal Wednesday. In it, Houser described the U.S. as a "filth farm" filled with "soft targets."



An ominous entry on the last page of the journal noted the start time of the "Trainwreck" screening in The Grand 16 theater auditorium where Houser killed two people and wounded nine others before he fatally shot himself on the night of July 23.