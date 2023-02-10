No. 9 LSU gym loses at No. 5 Auburn, 197.750 to 197.500

BATON ROUGE - The LSU gym team had their second-best score of the season at Auburn, but it wasn't enough, as the other Tigers come away with the victory 197.750 to 197.500.

Aleah Finnegan led the all-around scores with a 39.800, including a perfect 10 on the vault. Former Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee was right behind with an all-around score of 39.775. She also had a perfect 10 on bars and a career best 9.975 on the floor.

The Tigers now fall to 2-5 on the year and 2-3 in SEC play. They will return to the PMAC to face Florida next Friday.