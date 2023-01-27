44°
No. 8 LSU gym loses to No. 23 Arkansas, 197.475 to 197.250
FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU gym team falls to 1-4 after losing to Arkansas, 197.475 to 197.250. The Tigers performed well and had the lead after three rotations, but it wasn't enough.
The Razorbacks had five gymnasts score a 9.9 or better on the floor to get the upset. Haleigh Bryant did get the all-around with a score of 39.575.
The Tigers are now 1 and 2 in the SEC and will come back home to face No. 17 Georgia on Friday.
