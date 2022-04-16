79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 6 Arkansas sweeps LSU baseball, winning game three 6-2

2 hours 28 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, April 16 2022 Apr 16, 2022 April 16, 2022 5:13 PM April 16, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

FAYETTEVILLE - It was a rough weekend for the LSU baseball team, as Arkansas completes the sweep on Saturday and wins 6-2. The Tigers now fall to 23-12 on the season, and drop below .500 in SEC play. 

The Tiger bats couldn't get anything going again in game three, as LSU had 11 hits but only two runs. The Tigers only scored a combined five runs in three games. Defensively, LSU continued to struggle to give up a run on an error in the fifth.

Trending News

LSU will now look to bounce back once again and find some kind of consistency, as the Tigers come back to the Box for a weekend series against Missouri.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days