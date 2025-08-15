No. 5 Georgia evens series with 2-0 shutout

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia lefty C.J. Smith carved through the LSU lineup throwing six scoreless innings while striking out seven, as the 5th-ranked Bulldogs blanked the Tigers 2-0 in game two on Saturday.

True Freshman Cole Henry (1-1) suffered his first loss of the season after firing a career-high 7.1 innings and striking out eight.

“It's just a shame to waste such a tremendous pitching performance we got out of Cole Henry,” Mainieri added. “He was absolutely phenomenal and showed he's going to be a superstar in this league.”

In the eighth Todd Peterson entered for Henry and allowed a go-ahead RBI single to Austin Biggar who was pinch hitting. Georgia tacked on two runs in the eighth which proved to be the difference on Saturday.

“It was the same kind of ballgame as yesterday,” head coach Paul Mainieri said. “This time, they found a way to score and we didn't. We didn't play poorly. We just couldn't get it done when we needed to. We had a couple of tough breaks, and they came through.”

The rubber match between LSU and Georgia is slated for 11 a.m. CT Sunday. The game will be aired on the SEC Network.