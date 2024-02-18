48°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 4 LSU wins 27-5 over VMI with run-rule to close opening weekend
BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU showed their offensive prowess with a 27-5 victory over VMI Sunday afternoon.
LSU set the single-game program record for singles in a game at 20 and tied the record for hits in a game at 27. Sophomore catcher Brady Neal contributed heavily to the team's offensive performance, with two doubles and a grand slam in the third inning.
Trending News
LSU plays at home against Central Arkansas Monday at 2 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University Law Center hosts free expungement event for residents
-
Louisiana Nursery seeing increase in customers despite freezing temps ahead
-
Overnight fire destroys St. Luke's Episcopal, a Goodwood Boulevard landmark for 60...
-
Two juveniles arrested for beating toddler to death; mother, another adult charged...
-
Black History Month: How a former slave became a political giant and...