No. 4 LSU wins 27-5 over VMI with run-rule to close opening weekend

By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU showed their offensive prowess with a 27-5 victory over VMI Sunday afternoon.

LSU set the single-game program record for singles in a game at 20 and tied the record for hits in a game at 27. Sophomore catcher Brady Neal contributed heavily to the team's offensive performance, with two doubles and a grand slam in the third inning.

LSU plays at home against Central Arkansas Monday at 2 p.m.

