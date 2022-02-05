34°
No. 25 LSU hoops drops third straight to Vanderbilt 75-66

3 hours 15 minutes 50 seconds ago Saturday, February 05 2022 Feb 5, 2022 February 05, 2022 7:18 PM February 05, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

No. 25 LSU basketball suffered it's third straight loss Saturday night to Vanderbilt 75-66. After starting the season 15-1, the Tigers have now lost 6 of their last 7 games. 

Tigers fought back from an 18 point halftime deficit and narrowed a 21 point second half deficit but could not sustain a Rodney Chatman 24 point effort. Tari Eason led LSU with 16 points. But yet again, LSU received little production from its role players. 

LSU will be back on the floor on Tuesday at Texas A&M.

