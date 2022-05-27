87°
No. 21 LSU baseball cruises to 11-6 win over Kentucky in SEC tournament
HOOVER - The LSU baseball team finally played a game in the SEC tournament, as the Tigers cruise to 11 to 6 win over Kentucky.
Freshman Josh Pearson lead the way offensively with three RBIs, going 5 for 5, and one homerun. On the mound Ma’Khail Hilliard threw six innings, giving up two runs with 6 strikeouts.
The Tigers now improve to 38-18 on the year and will face the top seed in the SEC in Tennessee tomorrow night.
