No. 15 LSU softball beats Mississippi State 8-0, completing sweep

April 23, 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team completed the sweep over Mississippi State. The Tigers won game three, 8-0 in six innings.

Senior Ali Kilponen was dominant in the circle giving up no runs with eight strikeouts. Kilponen won her eleventh game this season. At the plate both Georgia Clark and Ali Newland had home runs, and LSU had 11 hits total.

The Tigers improve to 37-11 on the year, and will now travel to face Alabama next weekend. 

