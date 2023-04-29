No. 14 LSU softball evens series with No.16 Alabama in 6-1 win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - No. 14 LSU softball evened their series with No. 16 Alabama, winning 6-1 Saturday afternoon. The Tigers never looked back from a four-run, five-hit first inning.

LSU moves to 38-12 on the year while Alabama falls to 35-16. Both teams are 11-9 in SEC play.

McKenzie Redoutey paced the LSU offense going 3-for-4 with a career high four RBIs.

The series will conclude at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.