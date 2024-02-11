73°
No. 13 LSU women's basketball wins 85-66 against Alabama
BATON ROUGE - Coach Kim Mulkey made a big halftime adjustment, and it paid of for the No. 13 LSU women's basketball team Sunday.
LSU trailed Alabama 41-31 at the half of Sunday's game. The Tigers shot just 31% from the field in the first half, while the Crimson Tide hit eight 3-pointers.
Mulkey started Last Tear Poa at point guard instead of Hailey Van Lith to begin the second half, and the Tigers immediately erased the 10-point deficit.
After a 30-point third quarter, the Tigers cruised to an 85-66 win.
Poa had 11 points, a career-high, to go along with six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Angel Reese had 27 points and 19 rebounds.
LSU has a week off before traveling to College Station to play Texas A&M on February 19.
