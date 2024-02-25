77°
No. 13 LSU women's basketball defeats Tennessee 75-60

2 hours 26 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, February 25 2024 Feb 25, 2024 February 25, 2024 1:00 PM February 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image credit to LSU Women's Basketball

KNOXVILLE - No. 13 LSU women's basketball defeated Tennessee in Knoxville 75-60 Sunday afternoon.

After ending the first period up 19-16, LSU (24-4) never lost the lead against Tennessee (16-10) despite multiple runs from the Lady Volunteers to keep the game close. 

One big factor in LSU's victory was Hailey Van Lith, who finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 9-18 shot attempts, including her going 4-5 on three pointers. She contributed to LSU separating themselves from the Lady Volunteers toward the end of the game with a strong 10 points fourth quarter.

LSU plays at Georgia 8 p.m. on Thursday.

