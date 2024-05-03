70°
No. 10 LSU softball defeats, shuts out Liberty 4-0 in first game of series

By: Adam Burruss
BATON ROUGE - No. 10 LSU softball defeated Liberty 4-0 in the first game of their series Friday night.

Starting pitcher Sydney Berzon allowed five hits through seven innings, but Liberty failed to score any runs the entire game. Berzon also recorded four strikeouts.

LSU and Liberty's series continues 6 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Park.

