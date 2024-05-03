70°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 10 LSU softball defeats, shuts out Liberty 4-0 in first game of series
BATON ROUGE - No. 10 LSU softball defeated Liberty 4-0 in the first game of their series Friday night.
Starting pitcher Sydney Berzon allowed five hits through seven innings, but Liberty failed to score any runs the entire game. Berzon also recorded four strikeouts.
Trending News
LSU and Liberty's series continues 6 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Park.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...