No. 1 LSU baseball wins the Round Rock Classic, beats Sam Houston 16-4 in game 3

LSU Sports

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The LSU baseball team bounces back after their first loss of the season on Sunday. The Tiger bats were on fire, having 23 hits in the 16-4 win.

Dylan Crews on his 21st birthday had five hits, and four RBI's, while Brayden Jobert had four hits, five RBI's and two homeruns. Right Hander Garrett Edwards got the win, throwing 3.1 innings giving up one run with one strikeout.

The Tigers improve to 6-1 on the year, and will stay in Texas to face the Longhorns in Austin on Tuesday.