77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 1 LSU baseball wins game 2 against Ole Miss 8-4

1 hour 27 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, April 22 2023 Apr 22, 2023 April 22, 2023 4:55 PM April 22, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball clinched a series win over Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers won game two 8-4, and saw a great performance on the mound from pitcher Ty Floyd. The right-hander threw 8.1 innings, only giving up three runs with 8 strikeouts.

Offensively, Dylan Crews continued to show why he's the best player in the country—two home runs with six RBIs including a grand slam for the Junior. 

Trending News

LSU improves to 31-7, and 11-5 in SEC play. They will go for their first conference sweep of the season on Sunday at 1:30. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days