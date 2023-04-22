77°
No. 1 LSU baseball wins game 2 against Ole Miss 8-4
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball clinched a series win over Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers won game two 8-4, and saw a great performance on the mound from pitcher Ty Floyd. The right-hander threw 8.1 innings, only giving up three runs with 8 strikeouts.
Offensively, Dylan Crews continued to show why he's the best player in the country—two home runs with six RBIs including a grand slam for the Junior.
LSU improves to 31-7, and 11-5 in SEC play. They will go for their first conference sweep of the season on Sunday at 1:30.
