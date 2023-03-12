No 1. LSU baseball completes sweep over Samford, winning game three 13-1

LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE- The LSU baseball team won their tenth straight game, this time completing the sweep over Samford 13-1. The Tigers 10-run ruled the Bulldogs in all three games.

After hitting three homeruns Saturday, the Tigers continued their hot approach at the plate with three longballs Sunday. Freshman Paxton Kling had his third of the season, he ended the day with three hits, three RBIs and a homer to end the game in seven innings.

Tommy White started the Tigers nine-run seventh inning with a grand-slam. Thatcher Hurd got the win for LSU. He pitched five innings, giving up 0 runs with seven strikeouts.

LSU will stay at home to face UNO on Tuesday.