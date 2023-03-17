46°
No. 1 LSU baseball beats Texas A&M 9-0 to start SEC play
COLLEGE STATION - The no. 1 LSU baseball team cruises to 9-0 win over Texas A&M. Paul Skenes threw 6.1 inning, giving up 0 runs with 11 strikeouts. That's Skenes 5th start with 10 or more strikeouts this season.
Offensively the Tigers were also solid, Tommy White had two hits, and 3 RBI's on the night. Josh Pearson had 2 hits, and 2 RBI's.
The Tigers have now won 12 games in a row, and are 17-1 on the season. Game 2 will start tomorrow at 2pm, Ty Floyd will get the start on the mound.
