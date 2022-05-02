Ninth inning homerun propels Florida to extra inning series win over LSU

Up until the 9th inning, LSU pitcher Ali Kilponen had gotten Florida's Cheyenne Lindsey to strike out 4 straight times. But of all of Kilponen's 164 pitches Sunday afternoon, the one in the 9th was the one she probably wanted back the most. Lindsey's solo homerun in the 9th was the eventual game winner as #10 Florida edged #19 LSU by a final of 2-1. With the loss, the Tigers dropped the series, 1-2.

Kilponen's effort in the circle was not defined by that 9th inning homerun. Her complete game effort featured six strikeouts, two runs allowed on six hits. The 9 innings pitched was a season high.

Sophomore Danieca Coffey finished with a team-high two hits in four at-bats, while senior Shelbi Sunseri had one hit and one RBI. Junior Georgia Clark, sophomore Ali Newland, and freshman McKenzie Redoutey each had one hit to make up the six LSU hits on the day.

LSU will end the regular series with a three-game series at Mississippi State May 6-8.